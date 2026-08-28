Russia is behaving 'aggressively' in the Baltic Sea, says the German Navy

A ship from the German navy. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russia is acting aggressively in the Baltic Sea by carrying out surveillance, intimidation and suspected sabotage, according to Germany’s navy.

Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack said on Thursday that Russian forces in the Baltic were conducting surveillance missions and trying to intimidate other countries through sabotage operations and drone flights. He also said Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, made up of vessels hit by international sanctions, was being protected by naval ships and armed security teams.

According to Kaack, this is helping Moscow to evade sanctions on oil exports, including measures imposed by the European Union.

Russia has long faced accusations of carrying out sabotage against European countries. In the past, cyberattacks, drone incidents and other so-called hybrid operations have been attributed to actors backed by the Kremlin.

The foiled attack at Leipzig airport earlier this month was also probably the work of Moscow, a source in the US intelligence services told ABC News earlier this week.

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