Nestlé says it will protect its interests after Russia nationalises company's assets

Credit: Belga / AFP

Nestlé says it will take all necessary steps to protect its rights in Russia after President Vladimir Putin placed some of its local assets under the temporary control of a Russian entity.

The Swiss food group said it was also working to keep operations running as far as possible in the interests of all those involved, especially its employees.

French supermarket chain Auchan has also been placed under the temporary management of the same Russian organisation.

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Putin introduced the decree in 2023, allowing Russia to place assets of companies from what it calls “unfriendly” countries under external control.

Moscow uses that term for countries backing Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Russia has previously taken similar action against Dutch paints group AkzoNobel, French food company Danone and Danish brewer Carlsberg.

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and Western countries imposed sweeping economic sanctions, many multinationals left the Russian market.

Others suspended their activities or sold their businesses to Russian companies.