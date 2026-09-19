Far-right demonstration turns into rioting and clashes with police in The Hague

Illustrative image of Dutch police. Credit: Belga

Rioting broke out in The Hague on Sunday after police moved to break up a demonstration by the far-right group Wij zijn het Volk on the Malieveld.

The city authorities had banned the group’s planned march. According to Dutch media, the protesters were demonstrating against government policies, particularly immigration.

Police intervened around midday, just as the march was about to set off. Public broadcaster NOS reported that the action was necessary because of public disorder, violence against officers and the continued wearing of face coverings.

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The gathering on the Malieveld had initially been allowed to go ahead, but the atmosphere there also quickly deteriorated. Police and riot officers were forced to intervene.

According to De Telegraaf, anti-Semitic slogans were shouted, including “Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the gas” and “burn Jews, because Jews burn best”. Rioters also turned on the police.

Officers were pelted with fireworks, traffic signs and other objects. Police horses were deployed and an unknown number of people were arrested.

The Hague municipality also issued an emergency order, allowing police to remove people from the area if they were deemed to be contributing to the unrest.

Justice Minister David van Weel said he wanted “very tough action” against those involved, describing the scenes on social media as “disgusting”.