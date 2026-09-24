US judge orders to restore White House press access, despite Trump's ban

Flyers supporting the Associated Press, CNN, MS NOW and Politico hang inside of the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026. Three leading US news outlets announced on September 21 they will go to court after being banned from the White House, as President Donald Trump claimed that media critical of his administration is a "Cancer" threatening national security. Credit: Belga / AFP

A federal judge has restored White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico after President Donald Trump revoked their press credentials.

According to CNN, Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the credentials had been withdrawn without “constitutionally adequate due process”.

In his decision, Kelly said people must be notified and given an opportunity to be heard before the government takes away a constitutionally protected interest.

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Bloomberg reported that the ruling is temporary and will remain in force for two weeks.

Trump announced last Friday that the three outlets would be denied access to the White House, saying they publish “lies and fiction”.

He also warned that other media organisations he accused of spreading “fake news” would face similar action, though he did not name them.

The three outlets then went to court, arguing that the move was a “direct attack” on their First Amendment rights under the US Constitution (abridging the freedom of speech or the freedom of the press).

They said the White House had acted unlawfully and was retaliating against them for their reporting.