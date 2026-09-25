Swedish and Finnish fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft

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Finnish and Swedish fighter jets were deployed together on Thursday for the first time to intercept Russian military aircraft over the Gulf of Finland, the Finnish Air Force said.

Finland sent F/A-18 Hornets alongside Swedish JAS 39 Gripens to meet a group of Russian transport planes and fighter jets flying in international airspace.

The operation was led by the Finnish Air Force and formed part of closer military cooperation between Finland and Sweden, NATO’s two newest members.

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That cooperation was announced in late August and is aimed at strengthening the protection of Finland’s territorial integrity.

“This is what close cooperation looks like in practice,” Swedish Air Force commander Jonas Wikman said in a statement. “We can now operate seamlessly together.”

Concern about the threat from Russia has risen in recent weeks.

Germany has accused Moscow of being behind a failed drone attack on Leipzig airport, while Denmark warned on Thursday of a growing risk of a limited attack on a NATO member state.