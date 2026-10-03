North Korean military fired ballistic missile with integrated AI

Kim Jong Un. Credit: STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP / Belga

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, in a launch later confirmed by Pyongyang.

According to Seoul, the missile was launched from the Wonsan area on North Korea’s east coast and travelled about 700 kilometres towards the sea.

Hours later, Pyongyang said it had tested a strategic intermediate-range missile with the help of artificial intelligence.

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Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong-un and widely seen as an unofficial spokesperson for the regime, said in a statement that the missile could adjust its trajectory at low altitude and that AI had been integrated into the system.

“There is no way to evade an attack of this type,” she claimed. Kim Jong-un said no country in the world would be without access to such technology within a few years.

Tensions between North and South Korea have risen sharply again in recent weeks. In September, three South Korean soldiers were injured when mines exploded in the demilitarised zone between the two countries. One of them lost a foot.

The South Korean government later accused Pyongyang of being responsible for the incident and demanded an apology, but North Korea has denied any involvement.

North Korea remains under heavy United Nations sanctions over its weapons build-up and nuclear programme. The regime says those programmes are necessary to deter a possible attack by a hostile state.