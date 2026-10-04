Anti-immigration protests held on south English coast

Demonstrators gather with flags before a march organised by a group called the South Coast Patriots, in Southampton, on the south coast of England, on October 3, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Dozens of anti-immigration protesters gathered on Saturday in the UK port cities of Southampton and Dover, where police reported no arrests and no major disorder.

In Southampton, members of the South Coast Patriots marched into the city centre carrying St George’s flags and Union Jacks. They called for authorities to “stop the boats” used by migrants crossing the Channel from mainland Europe.

A counter-demonstration by around 50 anti-racism campaigners from Southampton Stand Up To Racism also took place in the city centre. The two groups later dispersed without incident.

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Ahead of the protests, Hampshire Police imposed an order banning people from covering their faces to conceal their identity between 11:00 and 17:00 on Saturday.

About 240km to the east in Dover, around 100 demonstrators carrying English Defence League flags featuring a crusader knight marched near the town’s famous white cliffs, according to a Kent Police count cited by the BBC.

Police said no arrests were made. Just under 100 people also gathered in the centre of the port town for a counter-protest.

Their placards carried slogans including “Racism hurts everyone” and “I don’t know how to explain to you that you should care about other people”.

Kent Police had increased their presence in the area ahead of Saturday’s demonstration following an anti-immigration protest a month earlier.

During that protest, hundreds of demonstrators dressed in black and with their faces covered blocked roads while chanting “Stop the boats”, causing major delays at the port.