Record number of 7.4 million visitors at German Oktoberfest

A man wearing the tradional "Lederhosen"(Leather Pants) sleeps off some beers at Munich's annual beer festival, the Oktoberfest, on September 28, 2026 in Munich, southern Germany. Credit: AFP / Belga

Munich’s Oktoberfest attracted a record 7.4 million visitors this year, making the 2026 edition the best attended in the festival’s history, the city said on Sunday.

The previous record was set in 2023, when 7.2 million people visited the event.

“Oktoberfest 2026 is the best attended edition in its long history,” festival director Christian Scharpf said.

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Beer sales also rose sharply. According to the city, visitors drank a total of 6.7 million litres of beer, up 2.7% from 2025, when 6.5 million litres were consumed.

Food stalls reported revenue growth of 2-3%, which vendors said was partly driven by strong sales of roast chicken.

Of the 7.4 million visitors, 447,000 also went to the Oide Wiesn, a section of the festival designed to recreate what Oktoberfest was like a century ago.