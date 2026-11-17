Thirty-four people were injured on Tuesday when two passenger trains collided near Prague’s main railway station in a collision that Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik described as a “very serious incident.”

The crash happened on a bridge over the busy Seifertova Street near the central station, according to the fire brigade. Czech media reported that the trains were travelling at low speed, which limited the damage. The cause and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were quickly at the scene. The most seriously injured were taken to hospital, although it remains unclear how many people were badly hurt.

Local media said the trains were carrying fewer passengers than usual because 17 November is a public holiday in Czechia.

The Czech Republic marks 17 November as a public holiday, the Day of the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy. The date commemorates student demonstrations against Nazi Germany in 1939 and the student-led uprising of 1989, known as the Velvet Revolution.

Rail traffic on the important route through the capital was temporarily suspended. Long-distance trains were diverted to other stations, where passengers could continue their journeys by metro.

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