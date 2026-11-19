The Dutch embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, has reportedly been damaged in a Russian drone attack, according to The Kyiv Independent. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is checking the report.

The news site said a Russian drone crashed near the embassy, damaging cars and a security post and shattering windows in the building.

It remains unclear whether the drone was targeting the area around the embassy or whether it had been shot down, The Kyiv Independent reported.

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The embassy is in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, just north of the city centre, an area with many restaurants, cafés and offices.

Russian drones had been attacking Kyiv throughout the day, triggering repeated air raid alerts across the city. Explosions were reported several times as air defences tried to intercept the drones.