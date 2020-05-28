 
Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 175,000 people in Europe as of Thursday morning, according to a report by AFP. 

    Nearly three-quarters of these deaths occurred in four countries, according to the report.

    The United Kingdom (37,460) and Italy (33,072) are the most affected European countries, followed by France (28,596) and Spain (27,118).

    With a total of 175,011 deaths (out of 2,084,058 cases), Europe is the continent hardest hit by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has killed at least 355,548 people worldwide.

    Belgium, as of Thursday, has counted 9,388 deaths for a total of 57,849 cases.

    The Brussels Times