 
Approve €9 billion aid for Lufthansa without conditions, say unions
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Latest News:
Approve €9 billion aid for Lufthansa without conditions,...
Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from...
Over 40,000 Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed...
Coronavirus: Austria to ease face masks measures...
Coronavirus: antibody tests for everyone ‘soon’ available via...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    Approve €9 billion aid for Lufthansa without conditions, say unions
    Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from July
    Over 40,000 Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed
    Coronavirus: Austria to ease face masks measures
    Coronavirus: antibody tests for everyone ‘soon’ available via GPs
    Coronavirus: 125 new infections, 29 hospital admissions in Belgium
    US will leave World Health Organisation, Trump announces
    Cross-border family visits allowed from today
    Financial watchdogs uncover a minimal proportion of illegal money
    Greece opens up for flights to Athens and Thessaloniki
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now available for all Belgians
    How going to a cafe or restaurant will work
    Belgium’s period of excess mortality has likely passed
    Prime Minister Wilmès announces additional support measures
    EU trusts that the US will take action to ensure justice in police killing
    Coronavirus: herd immunity in Belgium still ‘a distant dream’
    Exit plan: ‘relaxations are not happening too fast’
    Brussels artists build ‘cultural mausoleum’ for 2020 cultural season
    Low odds for profitability when hospitality sector reopens
    Belgium in Brief: Meeting Some Friends?
    View more

    Approve €9 billion aid for Lufthansa without conditions, say unions

    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    © Belga
    Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    Ten trade unions representing employees of the Lufthansa Group have urged the European Commission to approve, immediately and without conditions, a German plan to provide the airline with €9 billion in support.

    In Belgium, the call is supported by the Belgian Cockpit Association (BeCA), which represents the country’s airline pilots.

    The European Commission has attached conditions to an agreement reached between the State of Germany and Lufthansa for saving the company. Among other things, it wants Lufthansa to cede time slots at Frankfurt and Munich airports.

    The European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, defended this demand on Friday, saying that the Commission wished to prevent the accord from disturbing competition.

    The Lufthansa unions are opposed to the European position. “Neither workers nor other European citizens will understand if tens of thousands of jobs are lost, not to Covid-19, but due to terms set by the European Union,” they wrote in an open letter issued on Friday.

    Related News:

     

    The unions stressed further that the time slots Lufthansa would have to give up could go to low-cost carriers which, they said, have considerable financial reserves because they have been ignoring travellers’ rights for years. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner Vestager will be responsible for even more social dumping, false contracting and a strong deterioration in labour standards if this occurred, they accused.

    On Friday, the European Transport Workers Federation (EFT) and the European Cockpit Association (ECA) sent a similar letter to Vestager. They, too, argued that some rival airlines should not be rewarded for bad practices with additional time slots and asked the Commission to re-examine its requests for conditions to be attached to the German bailout.

    The outcome of the negotiations is important for Lufthansa daughter company Brussels Airlines. In Belgium, discussions are also underway on assistance from the State.

    The Brussels Times