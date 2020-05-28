Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday...

Management has been meeting with trade union delegations of the various categories of staff to discuss the redundancy plan and collective redundancies.
The unions described this as a way to move forward in parallel and to respond to a request from part of the staff, interested in a possible voluntary departure.
The unions said they did not know how the German government’s decision to grant parent company Lufthansa state aid would affect Brussels Airlines. Negotiations between the Belgian government and Lufthansa on state aid for Brussels Airlines reportedly depend on this agreement.