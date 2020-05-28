 
Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday...
People can likely visit more than 4 others...
Belgium on track for sunniest spring in recorded...
How all pupils will return to school in...
Belgians more pessimistic than the average European...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday
    People can likely visit more than 4 others from 8 June
    Belgium on track for sunniest spring in recorded history
    How all pupils will return to school in Belgium
    Belgians more pessimistic than the average European
    Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign investors
    Flemish researcher wins funding from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
    Port of Antwerp moves to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
    Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk
    WHO: Breastfeeding is safe during Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
    Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe
    Belgium in Brief: No Beers Yet
    Survey shows increased non-compliance with Belgian containment measures
    Coronavirus: hundreds protest thinning budget of Belgian health services
    Tax online giants, says Belgian trade federation
    British Chamber of Commerce calls for detail and clarity on Brexit talks
    Coronavirus: 257 new infections, 47 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Shopping revives faster in strip malls, retail study shows
    An e-scooter rider ends up in the hospital every week
    View more

    Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines’ next works council meeting will take place on Tuesday, trade union sources said Thursday.

    The meeting is the first since the announcement of 1,000 job cuts two weeks ago, and was originally scheduled for this Friday.

    Negotiations in the framework of the Renault procedure (a mandatory consultation period in the event of layoffs) are set to continue.

    Related Articles

     

    Management has been meeting with trade union delegations of the various categories of staff to discuss the redundancy plan and collective redundancies.

    The unions described this as a way to move forward in parallel and to respond to a request from part of the staff, interested in a possible voluntary departure.

    The unions said they did not know how the German government’s decision to grant parent company Lufthansa state aid would affect Brussels Airlines. Negotiations between the Belgian government and Lufthansa on state aid for Brussels Airlines reportedly depend on this agreement.

    The Brussels Times