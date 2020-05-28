Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday...

Brussels Airlines’ next works council meeting will take place on Tuesday, trade union sources said Thursday.

The meeting is the first since the announcement of 1,000 job cuts two weeks ago, and was originally scheduled for this Friday.

Negotiations in the framework of the Renault procedure (a mandatory consultation period in the event of layoffs) are set to continue.

Management has been meeting with trade union delegations of the various categories of staff to discuss the redundancy plan and collective redundancies.

The unions described this as a way to move forward in parallel and to respond to a request from part of the staff, interested in a possible voluntary departure.

The unions said they did not know how the German government’s decision to grant parent company Lufthansa state aid would affect Brussels Airlines. Negotiations between the Belgian government and Lufthansa on state aid for Brussels Airlines reportedly depend on this agreement.

