 
Incidents in Paris after rally against police violence
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures...
New e-commerce hub will bring 500 jobs to...
Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed...
Thalys to operate 20% of trains from 9...
Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM
    New e-commerce hub will bring 500 jobs to port of Ghent
    Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed
    Thalys to operate 20% of trains from 9 June
    Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent protests
    Coronavirus: ‘illegal’ to make client registers mandatory in bars and restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Wants A Drink
    Belgian ex-professor risks prison for sexually harassing students
    Latvia lifts traveller quarantine, but not for Belgians
    Incidents in Paris after rally against police violence
    Scheldt pollution accident: almost all fish saved in Flemish waters
    Coronavirus: new cases drop to 70, 31 new hospital admissions
    No fines as hundreds flout lockdown rules for ‘mini festival’ in Brussels park
    Emmanuel André: Contact tracing has room for improvement
    €93 million loss for Brussels Airlines in first quarter
    Lufthansa announces €2.1 billion net profit loss
    Belgian man has been receiving pizzas he never ordered for years
    Sword-wielding man halts metro traffic in Brussels
    First major trial since lockdown starts with unusual jury selection
    TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June
    View more

    Incidents in Paris after rally against police violence

    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    The death of George Floyd has sparked a series of protests across the United States and the world. Credit: Belga

    Various incidents broke out in Paris on Tuesday on the fringes of a vast rally to denounce police violence, AFP reporters said Tuesday evening.

    The police prefecture tweeted that there were incidents, that it had forbidden the rally and that law enforcement was intervening. They recommended people to stay away.

    The rally was initiated by the Adama collective, named after Adama Traoré, who died in 2016 after being arrested.

    Related Articles

     

    Thousands of people gathered around the Palace of Justice before they were dispersed.

    The rally started at 7:00 PM and was disrupted by projectiles being thrown, and police used tear gas.

    Demonstrators then dispersed onto surrounding streets and onto the ring, where hundreds of them blocked cars, letting them pass through one by one.

    They also threw rocks at officers, who responded by firing nonlethal rounds. Additionally, barricades were erected and some bicycles were set on fire.

    “Today, it’s no longer just the fight of the Traoré family. It is the fight of all of you,” Adama’s sister Assa told the crowd. “Today, when we’re fighting for George Floyd, we’re fighting for Adama Traoré.”

    Young protestors of all origins chanted “revolt” and “everybody hates the police.”

    The death of 46-year-old black American George Floyd last week has sparked a series of protests all across the United States and over the world, including in Belgium. Some 50 people gathered in Brussels on Monday for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and “Please, I can’t breathe” (among Floyd’s final words) being graffitied on a train.

    The police had banned the Paris demonstration on Tuesday morning citing the state of health emergency which prohibits any public gatherings of more than ten people.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times