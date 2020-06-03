Latvia lifts traveller quarantine, but not for Belgians...

Latvia will lift its quarantine requirement for travellers from more than 20 European countries from Wednesday, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced on Tuesday.

Travellers from low-risk countries will no longer have to undergo two weeks of isolation, the Prime Minister told the press in Riga.

Countries that can travel to Latvia do not include Sweden or the United Kingdom, nor do they include Belgium, due to an overly-high coronavirus infection rate. Travellers from Portugal, Malta, Ireland and Spain will also have to self-isolate, Karins indicated.



The borders with its neighbours Russia and Belarus will remain closed to travellers but open for the transport of goods.

With the pandemic virtually contained in Latvia, authorities plan to lift all restrictions on 9 June.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania reopened their common borders on 15 May, becoming among the first European countries to allow freedom of movement for work and leisure again after two months of containment.

In Latvia, 1,071 cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), including 24 deaths, were registered. For comparison, Belgium reached 58,685 cases on Wednesday, of whom 9,522 have died.

