 
Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15 May
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15...
Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus...
Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to...
Spanish football league president on return to training...
Coronavirus: people can receive up to 4 guests...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15 May
    Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus lockdown
    Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to home this year
    Spanish football league president on return to training
    Coronavirus: people can receive up to 4 guests in their home
    Easter break disruptive for coronavirus evolution, says minister
    Brussels to resume collection of parking fees in May
    Coronavirus: possible second wave predicted in August
    Seven tonnes of rubbish dumped in Brussels streets every day
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM
    British PM to face Parliament amid high coronavirus toll
    Belgium in Brief: Putting A Price On Health
    Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order
    Parliament closes loophole in temporary unemployment rules
    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    View more

    Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15 May

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Credit: Pixabay

    Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will lift travel restrictions between them and establish a common free movement zone as of 15 May, the countries announced on Wednesday.

    The three Baltic countries made this decision following the slowing of the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “As of 15 May, we are lifting restrictions on Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian citizens travelling between the Baltic countries,” said Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis in a statement issued after talks with Latvia and Estonia.

    Related Articles

     

    All three governments said the infection rate (the number of new people someone with coronavirus infects) had fallen sufficiently to restore free movement and remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine for citizens of their countries.

    Latvian President Egils Levits said that the Baltic countries may invite Poland and Finland to join their zone in the near future.

    With the aim of “restoring normality in Europe”, “perhaps we will be able to create a larger area of north-eastern Europe, including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland,” Levits told AFP.

    Lithuania closed its borders to most foreign visitors, while Estonia and Latvia imposed their own measures in mid-March to contain the pandemic.

    The number of new cases has fallen in the Baltic countries in recent weeks. Authorities in these three countries, which have a total population of six million people, confirmed 4,041 coronavirus cases, including 120 deaths, on Wednesday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job