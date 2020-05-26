Coronavirus: Latvia asks citizens not to travel to Belgium
Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Credit: Pixabay
On Monday, the health authorities in Latvia published a list of countries they recommend that their citizens do not visit, which included Belgium.
Latvian citizens, in general, are encouraged not to travel abroad, but six countries in particular should be avoided, according to experts at the Latvian Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (Slimību profilakses un kontroles centrs – SPKC).
On the list published by the SPKC, Belgium, as well as Sweden, the UK, Ireland, Portugal and Malta are highlighted in red, meaning a journey is “not recommended.”
Credit: SPKC
Other EU countries, such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany are all yellow, meaning that Latvians should “consider carefully” before visiting these countries.
For countries that are not highlighted, such as France, Greece, Austria and Switzerland, Latvian authorities believe it is sufficient to follow the standard recommendations.