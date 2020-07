Dutch low-cost airline Transavia is now offering flights from Brussels to Innsbruck, Austria.

The first flight from Brussels to Innsbruck will depart on 17 December, with tickets being available since Wednesday 8 July.

Transavia confirmed in December 2019 that it would start flying from Brussels Airport at the end of March, but the new coronavirus (Covid-19) decided otherwise, with the low-cost airline announcing in April that it would cancel all its flights from Brussels until March 2021.

In the end, the airline will fly again, with the Brussels-Innsbruck connection set to be serviced twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays between 17 December 2020 and 28 March 2021.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times