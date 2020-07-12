Coronavirus: Trump wears face mask in public for the first time

United States President Donald Trump was seen wearing a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday.

Trump and a group of his advisors wore black masks during a visit to the Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington, where they met wounded war veterans, CNN reported.

Trump’s advisors had reportedly been begging him for weeks to wear a mask in public and set an example as the United States has counted over 3 million cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) since the start of the pandemic and 132,683 Americans have died from the virus.

Trump, who has been minimising the pandemic, had long been reticent to wear a mask. On 1 July he argued that he did not see the need to take the preventive measure since anyone he met was tested beforehand. He said, however, that he had “no problem” wearing a mask in a situation of close proximity with people.

With 66,528 new cases in 24 hours, the United States reached a record number of new infections on Saturday.

