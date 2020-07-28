   
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
    Spain reassures tourists that it’s a safe travel destination

    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Spain is safe for tourists to travel to, the Spanish government says on Tuesday, despite the recent rebound in the pandemic.

    Because of this rebound, France on Friday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Catalonia, while Germany on Tuesday advised against “non-essential” and tourist trips to Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra.

    “We want to send a clear message of confidence,” said government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero. Spain is “a safe destination that has prepared and strengthened itself to deal with the virus and new outbreaks,” Montero added.

    “People who often visit our country know that one of our strengths is the quality of our health system,” she said. “All the data indicate that we have a good (health) situation in most of the country.”

    The UK, for its part, restored quarantine on Sunday for all travellers returning from Spain. The measure was criticised on Monday by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said that some Spanish regions such as the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands are “safer than the UK.”

    Finally, Belgium recommends increased vigilance when travelling to Aragon, Catalonia, Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja and Extremadura, and forbids travel to the provinces of Lleida in Catalonia and Huesca in Aragon.

    A mandatory quarantine and test are mandatory when coming to Belgium from these two areas, and they are recommended upon return from the six regions where increased vigilance is recommended. You can find the latest update on the website for Belgium’s Foreign Ministry.

