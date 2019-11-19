EasyJet eyes package deal space left by Thomas Cook bankruptcy

Of the 20 million holidaymakers transported by the company on the continent each year, only 500,000 book accommodation through the company. Credit: Belga

The British company easyJet announced on Tuesday that it will launch a branch of organized package deals by Christmas 2020. The objective is to recover former Thomas Cook customers left untethered since the bankruptcy of the tour operator.

“The easyJet air network can be connected to more than 5,000 hotels in Europe,” said Managing Director Johan Lundgren in an enthusiastic speech on the occasion of the company’s results presentation.

Related News

Of the 20 million holidaymakers transported by the company on the continent each year, only 500,000 book accommodation through the company.

In total, easyJet flew 96.1 million passengers in its last financial year, which ended at the end of September, an increase of 8.6%. Sales increased by 8.3% to €7.5 billion. Profit reached €358 million, nine million more than the previous year.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times