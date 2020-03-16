 
Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,085 confirmed cases...
Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus...
Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed...
Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery...
Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,085 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
    Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to hospitals
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders, Socialist Party on top in Brussels
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    View more

    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    All playgrounds, both indoors and outdoors, in Belgium have to be closed. Credit: Pixabay

    After the initial confusion about the closing of outdoor playgrounds as a measure to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) last week, the Crisis Centre told all cities and municipalities to close them.

    All playgrounds, both indoors and outdoors, in Belgium have to be closed. The decision was part of the measures taken by the National Security Council on Thursday, but due to a miscommunication, outdoor playgrounds remained open over the weekend in many places.

    On the official website of the federal government concerning the coronavirus, the Dutch-language version only stated that indoor playgrounds must be closed, while the Francophone version stated a ban on ‘plaines de jeux intérieures et extérieures’ (indoor and outdoor playgrounds).

    Related News:

     

    On Saturday, the mayors received an update from the federal government, explicitly calling for the outdoor playgrounds to be closed too, confirmed Antwerp provincial governor Cathy Berx to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The update made it clear that indoor and outdoor playgrounds, as well as petting zoos and animal parks, have to remain closed.

    “Public parks may remain open. But if there is a playground in the park, it must be closed,” said Berx.

    Zilvermeer, the provincial recreation park in the Antwerp municipality of Mol, also closed its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Monday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job