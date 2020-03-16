Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed...

All playgrounds, both indoors and outdoors, in Belgium have to be closed. Credit: Pixabay

After the initial confusion about the closing of outdoor playgrounds as a measure to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) last week, the Crisis Centre told all cities and municipalities to close them.

All playgrounds, both indoors and outdoors, in Belgium have to be closed. The decision was part of the measures taken by the National Security Council on Thursday, but due to a miscommunication, outdoor playgrounds remained open over the weekend in many places.

On the official website of the federal government concerning the coronavirus, the Dutch-language version only stated that indoor playgrounds must be closed, while the Francophone version stated a ban on ‘plaines de jeux intérieures et extérieures’ (indoor and outdoor playgrounds).

On Saturday, the mayors received an update from the federal government, explicitly calling for the outdoor playgrounds to be closed too, confirmed Antwerp provincial governor Cathy Berx to Het Nieuwsblad.

The update made it clear that indoor and outdoor playgrounds, as well as petting zoos and animal parks, have to remain closed.

“Public parks may remain open. But if there is a playground in the park, it must be closed,” said Berx.

Zilvermeer, the provincial recreation park in the Antwerp municipality of Mol, also closed its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Monday.

