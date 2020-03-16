 
PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the...
Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved...
Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for...
UK government defends wait and see approach...
Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders, Socialist Party on top in Brussels
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter a recession
    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
    ‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels hotel sector
    Telecoms companies offer free data, downloads and films
    Turnhout mayor calls on Dutch to stop beer tourists
    View more

    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    The caretaker prime minister urged responsibility from citizens in order to successfully curb the spread of the deadly pandemic in the country. © Belga

    The government will not succeed in halting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country without the help of citizens and youth, in particular, the caretaker prime minister said.

    “I insist on the fact that we will not be able to win the fight against the coronavirus unless we all step up to our individual and collective responsibilities,” the head of the interim government, Sophie Wilmès, said.

    In a message posted on Twitter, Wilmès said she sought to particularly address young people, urging them to “limit their contacts” as much as possible and to strictly follow social distancing guidelines.

    “Today I want to address young people in particular (…) Please, I ask you to not organise gatherings in response to the closure of bars and clubs,” Wilmès said.

    Related News:

     

    “Our objective is to limit the spread of the virus in order to avoid overwhelming our hospital services,” she added.

    Her message, posted on Sunday evening, follows the first weekend during which bars, clubs and restaurants shuttered in Belgium, as part of a series of drastic measures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

    “Maybe you think the coronavirus can’t affect you, but that’s not true — no one is immunised against it, and, if you have no symptoms, you could infect a friend, a parent, a grandparent, for whom the virus could have dramatic consequences,” she added.

    The address comes as the deadly virus continues to spread in Belgium, where, as of Sunday the number of confirmed cases surged to 886, a figure which government experts said they expected would continue climbing.

    Wilmès’ message came as governments across the EU, which was declared the new epicentre of the pandemic by the World Health Organisation, stepped-up efforts to keep citizens at home in a bid to slow down the speed of contagion.

    On Saturday, Spain followed in the footsteps of Italy, triggering a nation-wide lockdown, with the government saying that citizens would only be allowed to leave work only for essential reasons, such as going to work or grocery shopping.

    The situation in both countries continued escalating, with Italy reporting 368 deaths on Sunday, its highest death-toll for a single day since the start of the epidemic.

    In Spain, where the government also said its health ministry would be given sweeping powers, including over private health providers, to fight the virus, the death toll doubled overnight, standing at 288 on Sunday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job