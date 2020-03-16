 
Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
Monday, 16 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    172 samples tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. Credit: Belga

    172 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health on Monday.

    On Sunday, 15 March, 172 samples tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, according to the FPS Public Health and Sciensano, to 1,058.

    80 of the newly infected people live in Flanders, 68 in Wallonia and 17 in Brussels. The FPS has no information about the place of residence of the other 7 cases.

    “We are seeing an increase in the number of cases in our country, which will continue in the coming days,” the FPS Public Health stated on its website. “We remind you of the importance of isolation at home as soon as you are ill (fever, coughing, respiratory problems, etc.) and of contacting your doctor directly by telephone,” the FPS added.

    By following the government’s recommendations, “everyone helps to slow down the progress of the epidemic and to protect the most vulnerable among us,” the FPS stated.

    Another patient has also died of the consequences of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Belgium to 5. The patient was 88 years old.

    Update: this story has been updated to reflect the total number of confirmed cases by the FPS Public Health and Sciensano.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

