Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium...

Five more people died on Monday in Belgium because of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), virologist Marc Van Ranst confirmed during the news on Flemish television VTM.

As of Monday evening, this brings the total number of people who died in Belgium because of the new coronavirus up to 10.

The national crisis centre has already reported 172 new infections Monday morning. A fifth death had also been confirmed earlier in the day.

Marc Van Ranst expects the number of deaths to increase over the next 10 days, although the impact is still relatively limited in Belgium.

No more information is known about the victims at this time.

