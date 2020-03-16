 
Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium...
STIB driver tests positive for coronavirus...
EU proposes temporary ban on ‘non-essential’ travel to...
Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe...
Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium
    STIB driver tests positive for coronavirus
    EU proposes temporary ban on ‘non-essential’ travel to Schengen zone
    Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe
    Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus
    Scrapping 95 rush hour trains is ‘dumb’, says virologist
    Coronavirus: What else has closed?
    Around 300 ravers defy government coronavirus advice
    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
    Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show up on day one of Belgium’s school shutdown
    Is Belgium still open to tourists?
    There are enough trains to go around, SNCB says
    Flemish Work Minister says family member has coronavirus
    Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media
    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
    EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to coronavirus
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    View more

    Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Five more people died on Monday in Belgium because of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), virologist Marc Van Ranst confirmed during the news on Flemish television VTM.

    As of Monday evening, this brings the total number of people who died in Belgium because of the new coronavirus up to 10.

    The national crisis centre has already reported 172 new infections Monday morning. A fifth death had also been confirmed earlier in the day.

    Related News

     

    Five new deaths were announced on Monday evening, bringing the total to ten in Belgium.

    Marc Van Ranst expects the number of deaths to increase over the next 10 days, although the impact is still relatively limited in Belgium.

    No more information is known about the victims at this time.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job