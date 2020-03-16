 
Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases...
Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge...
Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases...
Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus...
Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
    Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to hospitals
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    View more

    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    An 88-year-old patient was Belgium's last reported death from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the death count up to five. © Belga

    An 88-year-old patient is the fifth person in Belgium to die after contracting the new coronavirus (Covid-19), health authorities said on Monday.

    Officials with the public health service were not able to confirm whether the patient was male or female, according to the Belga news agency.

    News of Belgium’s latest coronavirus-related fatality means the country’s death toll rose in a period of under two days, after the death of an 80-year-old patient with unspecified preexisting conditions was reported on Saturday.

    As the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Belgium surged past 1,000 on Monday, authorities said that they had also recorded an increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalisation.

    Related News:

     

    A total of 252 patients are currently in the hospital, out of whom 53 are currently in an intensive care unit and 31 require breathing assistance, with one also needing cardiac support.

    According to Steven Van Gucht of the government’s expert coronavirus team, the majority of hospitalised patients are aged between 70 and 90 years old, although he said younger people had also been admitted.

    Out of the new cases confirmed on Monday, a majority resides in Flanders, followed by Wallonia and Brussels, with another member of the expert cabinet, Emmanuel André, also saying that officials were paying “particular attention” to a potential new cluster in the province of Hainaut.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job