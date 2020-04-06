 
Coronavirus: Police officers to wear bodycams
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Police officers to wear bodycams...
Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend...
Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons...
EU faces ‘biggest test’ in its history...
New coronavirus guidelines: car rides allowed for young...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Police officers to wear bodycams
    Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend
    Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons
    EU faces ‘biggest test’ in its history
    New coronavirus guidelines: car rides allowed for young families
    Brussels police accused of assault during coronavirus check
    Wallonia-Brussels Federation maintains ‘high’ credit rating
    Weddings, outings and telecom shops: Belgium’s lockdown measures updated
    Bart De Wever will not enforce ‘unclear’ coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: Over 70,000 deaths worldwide
    Austria announces phase-out of coronavirus lockdown
    Banks increase limit for contactless payments
    Coronavirus: Belgium reports 185 new deaths
    Belgian supermarket worker dies after testing positive for Covid-19
    Belgium in Brief: Taking Stock Of The Situation
    Coronavirus: some garbage will not be collected
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 20,814 confirmed cases
    Brussels Airlines postpones resuming flights until 15 May
    Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will ‘probably’ be cancelled
    Coronavirus: European stock markets are up
    View more

    Coronavirus: Police officers to wear bodycams

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The police officers of the municipalities of Asse, Merchtem, Opwijk and Wemmel (AMOW) in the Flemish-Brabant province will start wearing bodycams to uphold the new coronavirus (Covid-19) measures.

    The purpose of the bodycams is to make it easier to detect violations of the ban on gathering. Over the past few months, the cameras have been tested and are now being used by the officers who check compliance with the coronavirus measures. The images will be used to support the official report, so there will be less room for discussion.

    “The bodycams are primarily for situations that threaten to get out of hand,” said spokesperson Fred Scraeyen to VRT. “But in these coronavirus times, they offer an additional advantage, as they make it easier to register violations of the measures,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “It was our intention to approve the purchase at the municipal council in March, but the council was postponed because of the coronavirus,” said Koen Van Elsen, the mayor of Asse and chairman of the police college, to Het Laatste Nieuws. “Now, a ministerial decree allows us to use the cameras already. The other municipalities in our police district had also reacted positively to this measure before,” he added.

    The bodycams will be systematically used to record gatherings, shops and catering establishments that do not respect the obligation to close, as well as to record people threatening or spitting at police officers.

    “The body cams are constantly worn by our officers,” said Scraeyen. “But important to know is that the cameras are only activated after the civilians have been warned that they are being filmed,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job