 
Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer...
Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing...
Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its...
Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine...
Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open
    Temporarily unemployed because of coronavirus: What now?
    Brussels Airlines flights could be reduced in the long term
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction
    Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good quality’
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
    Coronavirus: 66% drop in car traffic on Flemish motorways
    Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
    Brussels speeds up traffic lights due to empty roads
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 2,000 deaths
    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
    Belgium in Brief: Updated Lockdown Measures
    Coronavirus: dire predictions for Belgian economy
    View more

    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    © MAXIME ANCIAUX/BELGA

    More than 600 nursing home residents are suspected to have died in Flanders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities said Tuesday.

    Figures collected by Flemish nursing homes since the start of the nationwide lockdown on 18 March show that 619 residents are presumed to have died of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), since not all of them were tested.

    The lack of comprehensive testing means that the numbers, reported by Flemish Health Minister Wouke Beke to members of the Flemish parliament, differ from official figures reported nationwide.

    Related News:

     

    “The difference with Sciensano’s numbers is that they only give confirmed cases,” Beke said, referring to the federal public health institute tracking the spread of the pandemic across the country. “We can report in a more detailed manner.”

    Beke also said that out of a total of roughly 8,000 nursing home residents, 2,982 were thought to have caught the virus, with namely two centres reporting infections in over half of residents.

    Ten other centres said between 30% to 49% of residents are ill while a total of 19 others reported suspected illness in up to 29% of their residents.

    Out of the total 773 homes which reported data to authorities, 382 said nobody was infected.

    The numbers also took stock of the situation among staff members, showing that across the region’s nursing homes the overall absentee rate due to a Covid-19 infection was of 3.56% , De Standaard reports.

    At least two nursing homes were found to have over half of their staff out sick with the virus, while around two dozen others have between 20% to 49% of sick staff.

    The new figures come as authorities boost testing efforts among nursing home residents, as several reporting suspected infection clusters and rising absentee rates among staff fearful of passing the virus to the elderly.

    On Tuesday, Belgium’s death toll swelled as a result of delayed reports of coronavirus deaths from nursing homes in Flanders, which reported 241 deaths that took place between 1 and 4 April.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job