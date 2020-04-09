 
Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn...
Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin...
Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits...
Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in...
Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns
    SNCB losing €70 million a month
    Coronavirus: Italy records hopeful figures
    Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council
    Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day
    Outdoor activities require stricter social distancing, Belgian study suggests
    Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
    Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility minister
    Brussels brings in new rules for human remains
    Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death of employee
    Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    STIB social distances with seat stickers
    Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last 24 hours
    View more

    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine will start in Belgium in June. Credit: Pixabay

    German laboratory CureVac plans to begin clinical trials for a vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium and Germany in June, the company announced on Thursday. 

    The vaccine uses messenger RNA (mRNA), the molecule needed to copy DNA (genetic material), to copy information from one or more genes. By injecting the mRNA into the patient’s body, the immune system is stimulated to produce the desired therapeutic proteins itself.

    This news was announced by Jean Stéphenne, the new chairman of the company’s supervisory board, in La Libre and L’Écho.

    The trials will initially involve people who have not yet been exposed to coronavirus being injected with the vaccine, then into people who have already been exposed, and finally into elderly people, who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. During the trials, CureVac will “examine the types of antibodies that will be induced by the vaccine,” and try to understand the immune response in those who have already been infected, Stéphenne explained.

    Related Articles

     

    If the vaccine proves not to be effective, “CureVac has two or three other candidate vaccines. We’ll manage the uncertainty,” Stéphenne said.

    Belgium recently slashed the waiting time for clinical trials, making it possible to start a trial four days after requesting to launch one. Clinical trials are also currently underway in Belgium to determine the efficiency of four antiviral drugs against coronavirus. The country has also poured €5 million into the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), whose ambition is to develop a globally available vaccine within 12 to 18 months.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job