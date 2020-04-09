 
Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of nursing home
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of...
Fact Check: freezing a mask doesn’t eliminate coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Belgium will review lockdown on Wednesday...
Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to religious leaders...
Coronavirus: EU travel ban could extend until 15...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of nursing home
    Fact Check: freezing a mask doesn’t eliminate coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium will review lockdown on Wednesday
    Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to religious leaders
    Coronavirus: EU travel ban could extend until 15 May
    Tendency to obey social rules diminishes with time
    Coronavirus: ‘Timing is crucial’ in lifting lockdown
    Belgium turns to makeshift morgues as coronavirus deaths strain funeral homes
    Belgium in Brief: Save the Summer
    Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns
    SNCB losing €70 million a month
    Coronavirus: Italy records hopeful figures
    Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council
    View more

    Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of nursing home

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    The Flemish Care and Health Agency advised people to "think very hard" before deciding to take their elderly family members out of residential care homes. © Belga

    Belgium’s Care and Health Agency has advised people to “consider carefully” before deciding to take their elderly family members out of residential care homes in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The situation in many Flemish residential care centres is critical, as at least 20 nursing homes have reported internal outbreaks and infection clusters, and over 600 residents in the region have died from a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection. Care workers have called on Flemish Minister of Public Health Wouter Beke for more protection equipment, more support for the staff and more testing material.

    In Wallonia, a government report revealed that nursing home residents made up a third of the French-speaking region’s total coronavirus deaths. In Brussels, too, a third of nursing homes have been hit by the virus.

    People who are now considering taking their elderly relatives out of such centres and taking care of them in their own homes are allowed to do that, according to Joris Moonens, spokesperson of the Care and Health Agency, “but such a choice has to be considered very carefully,” he told De Standaard.

    Related News:

     

    Firstly, the family should consider the situation in the specific residential care home their relative lives in. The organisation in most care homes runs well, according to Moonens. It is not always smart to remove a resident in need of help from a nursing home.

    “You really have to think such a decision through,” stressed Moonens. “Residents receive constant care in their care centres. If you take someone into your home, you will have to provide that care yourself in the short and long term,” he added.

    Additionally, the risk of infection also has to be taken into account, Moonens said, as it is not always certain that a family member in need of a lot of care is safer at home. “There is a chance that you will bring an infected patient into your home. Or vice versa, the person is not infected yet, but you pose a risk of infection. It is important to think this through. Don’t make an emotional decision,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job