 
Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests ‘should be taken again’...
Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth...
Seaside healing: The Belgian town that almost saved...
Belgian postal worker (25) dies from coronavirus...
Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests ‘should be taken again’
    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
    Seaside healing: The Belgian town that almost saved Marvin Gaye
    Belgian postal worker (25) dies from coronavirus
    Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter break
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths
    Belgium in Brief: Easter Eggs And Lockdown Reviews
    Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 26,667 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: first lockdown evader given community service
    Oil production set to decrease from May
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from intensive care
    Brussels Airlines CEO optimistic despite coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium postpones sales to late summer
    Coronavirus: 3 million mouth masks don’t meet quality standards
    Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Traces of coronavirus found in wastewater all over Flanders
    Coronavirus: More clarity on future of lockdown expected on Tuesday
    A sharp fall in property prices seems unlikely in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish minister slammed for delayed action on nursing homes
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Extra measures will ensure that future deliveries of mouth masks to Belgium in the effort to fight the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will be of sufficient quality, said the Federal Minister in charge of the Covid-19 Task Force, Philippe De Backer, on Friday.

    A team of professional buyers is now dedicated exclusively to the search for protective equipment. When an offer is made, they will carry out an accounting analysis of the company and request certificates. “This is necessary because there are false certificates circulating,” explained the minister’s spokesperson.

    On-site checks are also being carried out, with a team inspecting lots and plants. Once new masks arrive in Belgium, a check will be carried out by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP).

    Related Articles

     

    The news comes after De Backer revealed to the House of Representatives on Thursday that three million FFP2 masks that came from China last week had been deemed unusable, something De Backer called a “heavy setback.”

    “We shouldn’t be surprised that our country bought 3 million worthless mouth masks,” according to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. The paper found out that the order was received by a company in Zulte (West Flanders province), who worked with a Chinese intermediary, who found the masks on social media. De Backer tweeted on Thursday that legal action had been taken against the supplier.

    This is not the only batch of unusable mouth masks to arrive in Belgium since the start of the coronavirus crisis. At the end of March, a batch of 100,000 FFP2 masks destined for Flemish rehabilitation hospitals was not of good quality, and the University Hospital of Leuven refused a shipment of 3,000 masks for the same reason.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job