Coronavirus: Atomium says ‘thank you’ to all Belgians

On top of the Atomium building in Brussels, a ‘Thank you’ flag has been raised in solidarity with all Belgians because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Since the beginning of the lockdown measures, thousands of little lights have been blinking and shining at the Atomium every evening at 8:00 PM, to thank all health care workers.

The flag says thank you in French (‘Merci’), Dutch (‘Danku’) and German (‘Danke’). By hoisting the flag 100 metres high, the Atomium wants to highlight the support, solidarity and gratitude of all Belgians to the medical staff and nurses.

Built as a symbol of humanism, progress and hope, the Atomium has been a place of collective memory for more than 60 years. With this flag, the Atomium intends to support not only those working in the health care sector, but every Belgian, it said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times