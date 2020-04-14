Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 4,000 deaths...

In total, 4,157 people have died from the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, announced the Federal Public Health Service during a daily press briefing on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 262 new deaths have been reported in the country, of which 171 occurred in residential care centres. Of these, 2 people were confirmed cases of the virus, and 169 persons are suspected cases, according to figures by the FPS Public Health.

Of the newly-reported deaths, 25 occurred in Flanders, 108 in Wallonia, and 29 in Brussels.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 4,157, of which 2,149 people (about 52%) have died in the hospitals. “These people were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus,” said professor Steven Van Gucht.

In total, 1,919 people (46%) died in a residential care centre, of which 58 people were confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,861 suspected ones.

0.4% died at home, 0.5% in another place, and 1.2% at an unknown place.

On Tuesday, the total number of people infected in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 31,119. Since 15 March, 6,868 have been discharged from the hospital, as well.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times