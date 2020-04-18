‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President...

Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon admitted on Friday that mistakes have been made in handling the crisis caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19), but stressed that every effort was being made to surmount it.
“I openly admit it. We, too, all governments, we sometimes make mistakes. Experts and politicians are also just human beings, who are doing their best to manage this crisis, which we’ve never experienced before,” Jambon said on Friday in a message to the Flemish population, broadcast on social media.
Net voor het weekend wil ik iedereen nog een hart onder de riem steken. Alleen door te volharden, slaan we ons hierdoor! pic.twitter.com/jlkcLUh0en
In all cases, the social-distancing measures that hold for supermarkets will apply: no more than one customer for every 10 square metres, and a maximum shopping time of 30 minutes per person, as Interior Minister Pieter De Crem recalled in a tweet on Friday.