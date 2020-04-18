 
‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Latest News:
Fewer road fatalities, accidents since mid-March...
Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady...
‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 37,183 confirmed cases...
Come what may, the Meyboom ceremony will go...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    Fewer road fatalities, accidents since mid-March
    Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady Gaga concert broadcast
    ‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 37,183 confirmed cases
    Come what may, the Meyboom ceremony will go ahead
    Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules
    Coronavirus: France and Russia want UN Security Council meeting
    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
    Lockdown: do you still eat the same?
    Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus lockdown
    Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?
    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
    Parliament adopts law on “revenge porn”
    Social partners agree on rules for relaunch of construction
    Coronavirus: Brussels could still allow small events this summer
    Beer production down by 30% in March
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection rate is decreasing
    Coronavirus epidemic ‘under control’ in Germany
    Artistic freedom threatened during coronavirus crisis
    Belgium in Brief: Explaining the Infections
    View more

    ‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President

    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    © Belga

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon admitted on Friday that mistakes have been made in handling the crisis caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19), but stressed that every effort was being made to surmount it.

    “I openly admit it. We, too, all governments, we sometimes make mistakes. Experts and politicians are also just human beings, who are doing their best to manage this crisis, which we’ve never experienced before,” Jambon said on Friday in a message to the Flemish population, broadcast on social media.

    Translation: “Just before the weekend, I’d like to encourage everyone. It’s only by persevering that we’ll get through to this!”

    “Each day, we are trying to find solutions to end this crisis in a humanly worthy manner, and we shall draw lessons from our mistakes,” the Minister-President said.

    In an evident reference to the shelter-in-place and social-distancing measures taken to contain the virus, Jambon noted: “We shall still need to maintain these simple measures for a few weeks.”

    Related News:

     

    “If, soon, you go to a garden centre or do-it-yourself (DIY) store and see a crowd, return home and go back another time,” the Flemish Prime Minister added.

    DIY and garden stores have been authorised to reopen from Saturday. However, not all will be able to do so immediately since some still need time to prepare for the reopening after weeks of inactivity.

    In all cases, the social-distancing measures that hold for supermarkets will apply: no more than one customer for every 10 square metres, and a maximum shopping time of 30 minutes per person, as Interior Minister Pieter De Crem recalled in a tweet on Friday.

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job