 
Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening...
Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough...
Teachers angered by Education Minister’s remark on extending...
Olympics in 2021 without vaccine is ‘very unrealistic’...
International interest for Antwerp company’s corona-armband...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening
    Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough
    Teachers angered by Education Minister’s remark on extending school year
    Olympics in 2021 without vaccine is ‘very unrealistic’
    International interest for Antwerp company’s corona-armband
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s tracking plans worry human rights organisations
    ‘Going to buy flowers is not an essential journey,’ says STIB
    More and more people breaking the confinement rules
    Coronavirus: Fewer road fatalities and accidents from mid-March
    Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady Gaga concert broadcast
    ‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 37,183 confirmed cases
    Come what may, the Meyboom ceremony will go ahead
    Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules
    Coronavirus: France and Russia want UN Security Council meeting
    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
    Lockdown: do you still eat the same?
    Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus lockdown
    Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?
    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
    View more

    Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening

    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    © Belga

    Many do-it-yourself (DIY) stores reopened on Saturday morning in light of the measures regarding the new coronavirus (Covid-19), but others are waiting until Monday, the Christian trade union for employees (CNE) noted.

    “Major DIY distributors (such as Brico, Hubo, Gamma) plan to open by Monday at the latest as long as all safety measures are in place,” said Delphine Latawiec, head of the Commercial Sector at the CNE.

    On Wednesday, the National Security Council authorised DIY and garden centres to reopen, with the same social-distancing conditions as food-marketing stores.

    Generally, the DIY sector seemed better prepared than major food distribution chains were at the start of the crisis, which took them a bit by surprise, Latawiec said. “DIY stores went all out to be able to open as quickly as possible, since the Easter break ends on Sunday. From a marketing perspective, there was still a day or two left to do good business,” she said, adding that especially in Brussels and the Bruges region, many stores reopened.

    Related News:

     

    Reports from businesses where the union has representations show that all went well on Saturday morning, she added.

    Latawiec recalled that the cooperation of three stakeholders was needed to make sure the reopening went well. Employers needed to install the ad hoc safety material, employees needed to apply safety instructions and use protective material, and customers needed to assume their responsibilities.

    “If the customer flouts the instructions, all is lost,” she said, expressing the hope that scenes like the “uncontrollable” situation a month ago in certain stores would not repeat themselves.

    The union recalled further that if safety rules are broken, whether by employers or by customers, law enforcement would be called in and, if necessary, the establishment in question would be closed.

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job