 
Coronavirus: 14 inmates test positive in Belgium
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: 14 inmates test positive in Belgium

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Since the beginning of the health crisis, 14 inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the Directorate General of Penitentiary Institutions reported Wednesday.

    One inmate from the prison of Andenne tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected prisoners to 14. However, many more prisoners showed symptoms, it was reported earlier this month.

    11 of them are currently in the Covid-19 department of the Bruges prison. Among the prison staff, 61 people tested positive. 31 have since recovered and returned to work.

    Additionally, 449 inmates are on probation. “They are on extended leave and will therefore return,” spokesperson Kathleen Van De Vijver told the Belga press agency.

    The administration has also released 157 prisoners. These were detainees who were still to serve less than six months in prison, who have not been convicted of terrorism or moral offences and whose sentences did not exceed 10 years.

    They have been subjected to a security investigation and have a place to go, according to the spokesperson.

    The Brussels Times

