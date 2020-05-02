 
Coronavirus: first Belgians flown back from Morocco
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 May, 2020
Latest News:
Face masks can now be mass-distributed...
Coronavirus: first Belgians flown back from Morocco...
Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports...
Etterbeek imposes face masks around businesses and schools...
Health workers call for caution over 5G roll-out...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 May 2020
    Face masks can now be mass-distributed
    Coronavirus: first Belgians flown back from Morocco
    Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports
    Etterbeek imposes face masks around businesses and schools
    Health workers call for caution over 5G roll-out
    Brussels container parks open in afternoons again from Monday
    France wants to extend state of health emergency
    Coronavirus: noise pollution down at Brussels Airport and in the capital
    Coronavirus by numbers
    Spain eases lockdown restrictions
    Coronavirus: Over 60% of nurses risk burnout, survey shows
    Borrell’s Kowtow diplomacy
    Record number of reports of sexual violence in 2019
    Coronavirus: experts prepare for a possible second wave
    Coronavirus: Deaths drop below 100 for the first time since March
    Belgium allowed exports of face masks despite shortage and EU ban
    Belgium pours nearly €75 million in aeronautics sector
    One in four businesses won’t make it out of lockdown without help
    5,000 surgical masks illegally for sale on Facebook seized
    Kayaking allowed from Monday, but renting one isn’t
    View more

    Coronavirus: first Belgians flown back from Morocco

    Saturday, 02 May 2020
    © Belga

    A first batch of 264 Belgians stranded in Morocco as a result of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic flew home on Friday, Foreign and Defence Minister Philippe Goffin (MR) announced on Saturday.

    A second plane was scheduled to leave Casablanca on Saturday afternoon, while three other flights have been programmed for next week.

    The humanitarian repatriation is being done in phases from Casablanca since other Moroccan airports are closed, the Foreign Ministry stated. Special buses have been organised to enable Belgians from elsewhere in Morocco to reach the town.

    Related Articles

     

    The Belgian Embassy in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, was contacted by about 4,500 persons, including 3,400 Belgians, desirous of returning to Belgium. To qualify for voluntary repatriation, applicants had to be resident in Belgium and provide evidence of a humanitarian, medical or social need, Goffin explained.
    The Moroccan authorities, who closed their air space over a month ago and imposed a curfew, agreed to the repatriations as long as those conditions were respected.

    About 1,500 Belgians provided evidence that they satisfied the requirements, and that evidence was presented to the Moroccan authorities for approval, while some 1,200 Belgians returned home from Morocco in March.

    The repatriations needed to be dealt with calmly and with mutual respect, the Foreign Ministry insisted, stressing that diplomacy falls with a legal framework and Belgium needs to respect international agreements.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job