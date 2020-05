Parents will be allowed to be present at their child’s wedding again from Monday 11 Monday.

During the lockdown because of the coronavirus measures, marriages had to take place in a very small group. Even the parents of the marrying couple were not allowed to be physically present.

From Monday, this measure will be relaxed a little, according to the Ministerial Decree published on Friday 8 May.

Civil marriages are allowed, “but only in the presence of the spouses, their parents, their witnesses and the civil servant of the Registry Office,” according to the Decree.

Related News:

Religious weddings are also allowed, “but only in the presence of the spouses, their parents, their witnesses and the minister of worship.”

The National Security Council is now preparing Phase 2 of the exit strategy, which can start from 18 May, if all the criteria are met. “Together with the experts, we are also investigating whether more people can be allowed at weddings and funerals,” said Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

The Decree, which makes the measures taken by the Security Council on Wednesday official, will go into force from Monday 11 May.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times