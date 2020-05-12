Belgian tanning centres allowed to reopen...

Tanning centres in Belgium are allowed to reopen on strict conditions, according to the answers to frequently asked questions on the Crisis Centre’s website.

People working in tanning centres are not included in the list of close contact professions, like beauty or wellness centres, that are not allowed to restart yet.

“Tanning centres can open. The hygienic measures prescribe the use of individual cabins, with only one person per cabin, which is disinfected after use,” the website reads.

Related News:

Regardless of the coronavirus crisis, tanning bed operators are already subject to strict regulations, according to the Federal Public Economy Service.

At the start of a series of visits to a tanning centre, the skin type of the clients is determined and the risks are pointed out. However, apart from this, little contact with others is necessary, and many centres are even automated.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times