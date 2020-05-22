 
Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Latest News:
Some good news to take you into the...
Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from...
Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand...
Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures...
Drought fears spread as tap water dries up...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    Coronavirus: 276 new cases, and the downward trends continue
    Belgium backs down from WHO’s coronavirus drug trial
    Italian deaths higher than official number, Social Security warns
    Tech company IBM looking at thousands of job cuts
    Latest figures could signal a Mother’s Day bump in virus
    Ventotene Manifesto: A vision of a Europe without borders
    Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
    Lockdown: a ‘constant game’ between police and citizens in Brussels
    Hospital visits allowed again from 2 June
    Massive masks order: protection will be late, but product cheaper
    Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack
    Despite the holiday, the coast stays quiet
    Diesel pollution: Flemish government gives up the fight
    View more

    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian residents could be given the green-light for travel inside Europe from mid-June, Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Goffin said on Thursday.

    In an interview with RTBF, Goffin said that while it was still a bit early to say, Belgian and other European authorities were aiming to relaunch European travel in a concerted manner.

    “Towards mid-June, I think we will be able to have a clearer perspective on the possibilities for travel,” Goffin said, adding: “We can speak of a sort of conditional hope.”

    Related News:

     

    “The decision lies with the National Security Council (NSC), but it’s true that we are in a phase of preparation, of talks to make sure that when the ‘go’ is given —and I hope we will be able to give it— we work in a coordinated matter with our European neighbours.”

    Pressed for a timeline, Goffin said that Belgian residents were advised to hold off on definitive bookings for at least two weeks, but said that the perspective for travelling outside of Belgium appeared to be “positive.”

    Goffin said that he believed the period between 8 and 15 June was “realistic” for Belgian residents to expect news or changes in international travel rules, according to the outlet.

    The minister nevertheless said that the evolution of the pandemic remained a key element guiding officials’ decisions to reopen to tourism.

    “To ensure that we do not lose the fruit of all the efforts that we have done these past months,” the decision to give the green-light to tourism will depend on how the pandemic evolves in Belgium and in other European countries.

    Currently, Belgium advises against all non-essential air travel abroad and its land borders are closed.

    This week, Greece said that hotels would be allowed to reopen from 15 June as the country launches a program to restart one of the main drivers of its economy.

    On Thursday, Serbia became the latest country to reopen its borders, after Iceland, Austria and Germany had all previously announced they would be easing border restrictions.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job