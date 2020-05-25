 
Brussels is one step closer to a new metro line
Monday, 25 May, 2020
    Brussels is one step closer to a new metro line

    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels Region has received an urban planning permit to start building the metro tunnel under Brussels’ Gare du Nord, bringing metro line 3 a step closer.

    The approval for the construction of a metro tunnel under the railway tracks of the North Station is an important step for the Metro 3 project, as it will allow the first part of the project, between the Gare du Nord and Albert stops, to be put into service.

    With 18 stations spread over 10.3 kilometres, metro line 3 has to become an axis connecting the north and the south of the city. “In 20 minutes, travellers will be able to go from Evere to Forest via the city centre,” according to Brussels-Mobility.

    “First, the tunnel passage of metro 3 under the train tracks will act as an end station to enable metro 3 to perform the necessary turning manoeuvres when the Gare du Nord-Albert section is put into service,” said Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of STIB, in a press release.

    “In the long term, it will function as a tunnel passage and ensure the circulation of metro 3 across the entire Bordet-Albert line,” he added.

    “The preparatory works started at the end of January 2020 on the side of the Rue du Progrès with the relocation of the underground networks. Work on asbestos removal and demolition of an old vacant Infrabel building is ongoing to prepare the area of the future site,” said Cédric Bossut, Director of Beliris.

    “After that, civil engineering works for the construction of the tunnel under the railway tracks should be able to start during the last quarter of 2020,” he added.

    Metro line 3 should be fully operational by 2030.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times