    Antwerp café uses traffic light to show if there is space to social distance

    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Credit: Café de Smoutpot/Facebook

    A café-bar in a small town near Antwerp has put a traffic light on its façade to let people know whether there is enough space inside for social-distancing.

    The Café de Smoutpot in Zwijndrecht, a town just outside Antwerp, reopened its doors on Monday, as Belgium entered the third phase of its deconfinement strategy.

    In a Facebook post, the bar said the traffic light will flash green to let customers know whether it is safe to have a drink inside while still respecting the sanitary guidelines imposed by the government.

    Owners Nelis and Anneke said that, with good weather, they believe that the light will never flash red.

    Om twaalf uur schieten we op groen!Groen = genoeg plaatsOranje = nog enkele plaatsen vrijRood = volzetFietsparking is voorzien aan het voetbalplein.

    Posted by Café De Smoutpot on Monday, June 8, 2020

    “We have a large garden where we can accommodate a lot of people,” Nelis told VRT.

    The National Security Council said food, drink and hospitality establishments, known as the horeca sector in Belgium, could reopen from Monday under strict conditions.

    Customers may no longer order at the bar and there must be at least 1.5 metres of space between tables.

    On the first day of reopening, several politicians were spotted having a meal or a drink, in a show of support for businesses owners.

    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès shared photos of a meal with her husband, while Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon also posted pictures of a one-on-one lunch with Matthias De Caluwe, head of the Horeca Flanders.

