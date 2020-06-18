Brussels Airlines is unsure it can guarantee return flights

Brussels Airlines is currently investigating if it will be able to guarantee return flights for customers, following an announcement that several airlines of the Lufthansa Group are offering such a guarantee to their customers

While Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are offering not only flexible rebooking options but also a basic return flight guarantee on all European routes, Brussels Airlines has confirmed it is currently unable to take part in the initiative.

“We are looking into whether we can also offer [the return flight guarantee] to our customers. We are investigating the options,” Kim Daenen, a Brussels Airlines spokesperson, told The Brussels Times.

By providing the guarantee, the Group hopes to offer its customers extra security, as the coronavirus is still holding back many customers from travelling. The guarantee will apply to all journeys with a return flight date up to the end of January 2021, regardless of the fare they booked.

As of Monday, Belgian residents can travel to several countries within Europe as they begin to reopen their borders after months of lockdown.

Austria, France, Italy, Liechtenstein, Poland or Switzerland are among some of the countries to which residents of Belgium are allowed to travel without any apparent restrictions or mandatory conditions, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

Brussels Airlines had 22 flights on 15 June, the first day that flights resumed. The first flight to Rome was scheduled at 7:30 AM, and booked full.

“Everything is going according to plan,” said Dieter Vranckx, the CEO of Brussels Airlines, adding that he is satisfied with the resumption of activities. “After three months of inactivity, today is an important day. We have full flights almost everywhere. That is good,” he added.

The Brussels Times