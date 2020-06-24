Flanders seeks cycling surge with thousands of free bike rides

The move coincides with a larger push from mobility officials in Belgium and across Europe to ease vehicle traffic as cities emerge from months under lockdown.
In a ranking published mid-June, Brussels landed in the top three of European cities to have rolled out the most measures to boost cycling post-lockdown.
“The Blue-Bike test rides can encourage people to discover partial mobility and convince them to get around sustainably,” Peeters said.
The bike-sharing platform has locations set up in or near public transport hubs in cities across Belgium, with the aim of encouraging users to mix different types of transport and to boost park and ride schemes.