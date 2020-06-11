 
Two thirds of Brussels inhabitants want fewer cars
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Two thirds of Brussels inhabitants want fewer cars
‘Covid hero’: 103-year-old Belgian walks marathon to fund...
Over 80% of cycling accidents not caused by...
Flemish minister under fire for Brussels-Antwerp plane ride...
Over 800 lockdown violations to be judged in...
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Two thirds of Brussels inhabitants want fewer cars
    'Covid hero': 103-year-old Belgian walks marathon to fund coronavirus research
    Over 80% of cycling accidents not caused by cars
    Flemish minister under fire for Brussels-Antwerp plane ride
    Over 800 lockdown violations to be judged in Brussels this summer
    Member states show European solidarity despite shortages
    Austria lifts travel restrictions for 31 European countries
    STIB installs over 2,000 solar panels
    OECD: A second wave of Covid-19 would cost Belgium €35 billion
    Belgium in Brief: Plans For The Summer
    KU Leuven will take down Leopold II bust
    Russia counts over 500,000 coronavirus infections
    EU auditors: Money laundering a global threat
    Red Cross organises emergency blood drive to refill stocks
    Coronavirus: 19 hospital admissions, fewer than 100 patients in ICU
    Flixbus coming back to Belgium
    Brussels mayors voice concerns over quality of face masks ordered
    Janssen Pharmaceutica will begin vaccine tests on humans next month
    Walloon minister pushes e-bike subsidies
    Coronavirus: experts already recommended face masks in February
    View more

    Two thirds of Brussels inhabitants want fewer cars

    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Two thirds of Brussels inhabitants want more room for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport in the fight against pollution, according to a new YouGov survey.

    Over three quarters (77%) of Brussels citizens found that air quality has improved during the lockdown, which saw a ban on unnecessary travel, and they don’t want pollution to return to pre-crisis levels.

    Some 74% of Brussels citizens would support a ban on polluting cars in order to improve air quality.

    “Traffic is the most important source of pollution by nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in Brussels and even the cleanest cars with combustion motors still pollute too much,” said Greenpeace mobility expert Joeri Thijs.

    “It is urgently necessary to clear them out of the city step by step, taking into account the situation of certain vulnerable groups,” he said. “It is also important to reinforce alternatives such as walking, cycling and public transport.”

    “The car in the city is something from the past. Brussels citizens are tired of the pollution, noise, traffic jams and accidents,” said Pierre Dornier of the citizen collective Les Chercheurs d’Air. “It is the duty of people’s representatives to listen to them and give more space to active and shared mobility.”

    The City of Brussels has already rolled out 40 kilometres of extra cycling paths, and has poured half a million euros into new cycling infrastructure as officials are boosting cycling amid deconfinement.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times