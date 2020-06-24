Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?...

As Belgium moves into Phase 4 of deconfinement and the six golden rules of deconfinement remain in place, here’s what sort of places will be opening again from 1 July.

As of 8 June, many activities have been allowed again, barring a few exceptions. Now, most of these exceptions have been lifted, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced.

Swimming pools, wellness centres, amusement parks and indoor playgrounds will be able to open their doors again. So can theatres, cinemas, casino’s and gaming halls. Finally, congress halls, reception and banquet halls can open again with a limit of 50 people.

Related Articles

These places can reopen if they apply certain protocols. The general rules are similar to what is in force for other activities, such as mandatorily observing a safe distance, working with time slots and crowd management, cleaning the infrastructure, and definitely wearing face masks, which remains highly recommended.

Activities linked to nightlife and mass events are still not permitted.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times