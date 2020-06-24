 
‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls criticised
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Latest News:
‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls...
Brussels Airlines’ restructuring plan: social agreement reached...
Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?...
Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under...
Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    ‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls criticised
    Brussels Airlines’ restructuring plan: social agreement reached
    Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?
    Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under hypnosis
    Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks
    EU could run out of oil by 2030, study finds
    Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?
    Boycotted elections in Serbia result in landslide victory for the government
    Organisers report no Covid-19 cases after BLM protest
    Belgian summer weddings dealt blow by Phase 4
    Belgian social bubbles increased to 15 people per week
    Phase 4: What changes from 1 July
    Flanders seeks cycling surge with thousands of free bike rides
    Soldiers join up to keep wolf-cub spotters at a distance
    Don’t expect bubble to be drastically expanded, says Brussels MP
    National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:00 PM
    147 buildings tested for accessibility in Flanders, all fail
    Belgium in Brief: Which Measures Could Change Today?
    Billions of dirty euros in ordinary Belgian bank accounts
    ‘Stop tiptoeing around issue of police bias,’ says MEP ‘intimidated’ by Brussels police
    View more

    ‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls criticised

    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Neutral Union for the Self-Employed (SNI) has criticised the “lack of clarity and prospects for caterers and operators of reception halls” following the National Security Council’s latest press conference.

    “If a catering service is provided at an event, it is suddenly possible for 200 people (indoors) or 400 (outdoors) in July and even for double the number of people from August onwards. What is the difference between a wedding – one-off by definition – and a ‘one-off’ event,” SNI’s Christine Mattheeuws wondered. “Why this unclear distinction? It is completely illogical.”

    “Moreover, the National Security Council has not learned from the past. Once again, no perspective is given on what is possible from September onwards. It’s particularly unfortunate,” she added. The union welcomed the further easing of security measures for markets and shops, however.

    Related Articles

     

    “The maximum limit of 50 stands per market had been questioned for some time,” the union pointed out, saying they were “pleased that this ceiling has been abolished.”

    The SNI “had also called for a relaxation of the measures in shops. Today the 30-minute shopping limit and the obligation to shop alone have been lifted. The SNI is pleased that the government has listened to these demands,” the union said.

    The Brussels Times