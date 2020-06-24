 
Belgian summer weddings dealt blow by Phase 4
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
    Belgian summer weddings dealt blow by Phase 4

    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The expansion of the number of people allowed to attend an outdoor event from 1 July will not apply to weddings, said Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a press conference on Wednesday.

    Wilmès clarified that the relaxations regarding the number of people allowed at events do not apply to weddings, which will still have to be held with a maximum of 50 guests.

    “The relaxation only counts for occasional events, organised for the public,” Wilmès said, adding that a wedding reception is still very different from other events. Additionally, an event matrix (or checklist) that all organisers have to follow is being drawn up.

    As Belgium enters Phase 4 of its exit plan out of lockdown, indoor events can take place with a maximum of 200 people. For outdoor events, 400 people will be allowed. However, the six golden rules continue to apply.

    Reception halls, where weddings can be held, are allowed to reopen from 1 July, but for a maximum of 50 people, and all safety measures, such as respecting the social distance, have to be taken into account.

    “We are aware that it is very difficult to organise a reception or a party in these circumstances, and having to follow all the conditions,” she said. “However, the limit of 50 people allows us to marry, excuse the expression, the demands of the sector and the health situation,” Wilmès added.

    For an overview of all new measures announced by the National Security Council on Wednesday, click here.

    Maïthé Chini
