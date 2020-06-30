Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 infections, 5 deaths per day

An average of 82 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,427. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

An average number of 82 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 20 to 26 June. The trend decreased by 13% compared to the daily average of 94 new infections the week before.

From 23 to 29 June, the authorities recorded an average of 14 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 20% compared to the daily average of 18 new patients in the week before.

The total number of people admitted to hospital is currently 244, of which 41 are in the intensive care unit.

An average number of 5 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 20 to 26 June. The trend decreased by 3%, compared to the daily average of 6 deaths in the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,747.

Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports have changed. From now on, the national health institute will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times