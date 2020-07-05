 
Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages 83 per day
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages...
Police seize 18 lorries and €40,000 in fines...
20-year-old cyclist dies of heart failure on practice...
EU lacks reliable tracking of climate spending...
Coronavirus: the Louvre will reopen on Monday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages 83 per day
    Police seize 18 lorries and €40,000 in fines in suspected transport fraud
    20-year-old cyclist dies of heart failure on practice race
    EU lacks reliable tracking of climate spending
    Coronavirus: the Louvre will reopen on Monday
    Coronavirus: Over 10,000 deaths in Russia
    No quarantine required for Belgians going to Slovenia
    Belgians returning from Catalonia should be quarantined, says De Block
    Coronavirus will change global economy profoundly, says ECB
    Sex will be removed from Dutch ID-cards
    Coronavirus: Italian region tightens restrictions as cases spike
    Abortion law: Speaker of parliament calls for decision within 30 days
    Catalonia orders ‘indefinite’ local lockdown after outbreak
    Brass bands named as cultural heritage in Flanders
    A New Europe, made in Germany?
    Court rejects street vendors’ appeal against coronavirus rules
    Bring a face mask wherever you go, says Marc Van Ranst
    Putin signs decree to amend Russia’s constitution
    Dancing at weddings allowed, but not with everyone
    Coronavirus: report reveals chaos in care homes
    View more

    Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages 83 per day

    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 83 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Sunday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,909. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The trend of new infections continues to decrease, according to the authorities.

    An average number of 82.7 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 25 June to 1 July. The trend decreased by 11% compared to the daily average of 92.6 new infections the week before.

    Related News:

     

    On Sundays, only the number of confirmed infections is updated, but the numbers of deaths and hospitalisations are not.

    This means that, for the time being, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Belgium still officially stands at 9,771.

    Additionally, 168 patients are still in hospital, of which 32 in intensive care.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times