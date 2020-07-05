Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages 83 per day

An average of 83 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,909. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

The trend of new infections continues to decrease, according to the authorities.

An average number of 82.7 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 25 June to 1 July. The trend decreased by 11% compared to the daily average of 92.6 new infections the week before.

On Sundays, only the number of confirmed infections is updated, but the numbers of deaths and hospitalisations are not.

This means that, for the time being, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Belgium still officially stands at 9,771.

Additionally, 168 patients are still in hospital, of which 32 in intensive care.

Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

